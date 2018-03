Louisiana festival poster sparks cries of racism

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.A new warning goes out for people in Louisiana about callers who claim they're holding a family member captive. The scam's been around for a while, but it's now causing major concern around the state. Find out how to protect yourself at noon, and you can learn more HERE We'll also tell you why there could be major money problems ahead for the Council for the Development of French, the group that promotes the French language across the state.A poster for a popular Louisiana festival ignites a firestorm of controversy. It has to do with its depiction of two young African-American children. You can take a look at the poster HERE A twelve-year-old Mississippi boy gets the opportunity of a lifetime. We'll show you how he was brought onstage to play alongside Carlos Santana! It's a great story you can watch at noon, and you can see more HERE Plus, a dog takes a 20-mile ride on a Houston city bus. Now, those taking care of him are hoping to reunite him with loved ones. Check out the story of the traveling pooch at noon.In weather, today will be a lot like yesterday, with most of the scattered showers holding off until late this afternoon, with rain chances increasing overnight. Saturday could be a pretty wet day. Just how much rain can we expect over the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access up-to-date weather info HERE

