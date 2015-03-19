Merryville man runs into mobile home on way to hospital - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Merryville man runs into mobile home on way to hospital

A Merryville man said he trying to drive himself to the hospital early Thursday morning when lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a mobile home in DeQuincy (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC) A Merryville man said he trying to drive himself to the hospital early Thursday morning when lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a mobile home in DeQuincy (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)
No one is hurt after a Merryville man loses control of his pickup and runs into a mobile home. It happened this morning in DeQuincy in the 1000 block of Bill Phillips Road near La. 389. We'll hear what the driver had to say at noon. You can also read more about the accident HERE.

Meanwhile, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old DeQuincy woman on Wednesday. They've arrested her 85-year-old live-in companion. Apparently, the man was operating his truck in their driveway when she was struck. Look for that story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Need a new diet plan? We'll tell you about a challenge called "Eating Clean" that's starting this week. It's all about choosing foods close to their natural state.
      
Plus, an American couple falls in love with a dog they found while vacationing in Aruba, but now they're being sued by an Aruban family, who claims the dog belongs to them.

In weather, we can expect a cloudy day with a high in the upper 70s this afternoon. Those rain chances are expected to increase dramatically as we head into the weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will outline the rain chances in his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE.

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

