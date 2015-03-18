Governor to unveil new plan against Common Core - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Governor to unveil new plan against Common Core

Gov. Bobby Jindal. (Source: Wikipedia) Gov. Bobby Jindal. (Source: Wikipedia)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Governor Jindal continues in his battle against Common Core. At noon, we'll tell you when he will unveil a new plan to get rid of the standards. You can also check out more on the issue HERE.

The Calcasieu Point boat launch is set to reopen today, with a key upgrade in place. The boat launch was closed last December for the removal and replacement of its launch circle. Today, we'll go there live to see the upgrades.

There's a growing trend for job hunters. You may meet your potential new employer "virtually" before you ever get that face-to-face interview. We'll see how it works at noon.

Plus, a Gulf coast photographer is well-known for capturing breathtaking shots of coastal settings, but something many may not know about him is that he is color-blind. You can also check out his work HERE.

In weather, we'll end our 4-day streak of dryness as showers return later this morning and afternoon, but severe weather looks unlikely. That could change drastically over the weekend, and meteorologist Ben Terry will explain what's expected during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

