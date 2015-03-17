Large crowd for planning and zoning board meeting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Large crowd for planning and zoning board meeting

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - There was a large crowd Tuesday night for a meeting of the Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board.

The board was expected to discuss rezoning requests for four proposed worker camps.

One of rezoning requests was removed from the agenda Tuesday and will be dealt at a later date. That worker camp, planned for the intersection of La. 27 and Royer Loop between Sulphur and DeQuincy, was a cause for concern for many in the area.

The three other proposed worker camps -- set for Marcantel Road, Opelousas Street and Clophus Road -- were discussed Tuesday. The planning and zoning board only makes recommendations to the full police jury. 

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is expected to vote on the rezoning requests at it meeting Thursday night.

Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Sandy Treme told KPLC she had planned to vote against the Royer Loop and Marcantel Road propsals.

"The planning department has recommended denial on that one," Treme said. "And I feel like and hope that they, planning and zoning, will honor the staff because they've done a lot of research. It's in a really bad area and it has an S curve. It's high traffic coming off High Hope Road right into it off of Royer Loop right across. So it's just really not the right location."

KPLC's Lee Peck will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

