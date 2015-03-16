PARCC testing begins - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

PARCC testing begins

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Students across the state are taking phase one of the Common Core state standardized test today. The test is known as PARCC, and KPLC's Erica Bivens will explain what's involved. You can also see more HERE.

Also today, we have news of the arrest of Robert Durst, a wealthy real estate heir. He was arrested in New Orleans on a murder warrant from Los Angeles. Durst has been the subject of an HBO series detailing his life of wealth and privilege, as well as his suspected links to the deaths of his wife in New York and girlfriend in Los Angeles. Look for the story at noon, and you can get more details HERE.

Roughriders, bull riders and all things rodeo. Rodeo cowboys are slammed on the dirt night after night. We'll take you behind the scenes for a look at the sports medicine team.
     
Plus, we'll show you the wild animal sanctuary preparing to house a new pride of lions. The animal refuge is expanding to make room for 33 lions rescued from Peru. It's being called the world's largest airlift of African lions in history. Look for the story at noon.

In weather, the dryness we enjoyed over the weekend continues for another day. Look for a high temperature in the upper 70s this afternoon, with tonight being very similar. What can we expect tomorrow and for the rest of the work week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon, and you can always access up-to-date weather info HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

