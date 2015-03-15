How to spot the signs of sexual abuse in children

All active Tier III registered sex offenders in Southwest Louisiana. Click on the photo to find out more about the offender.

OffenderWatch offers the following tips for parents on how to talk with children about sex offenders.

How to talk with your children about sex offenders

OffenderWatch offers the following tips on how to spot a person who could be a child predator.

OffenderWatch offers the following warning signs, which could indicate a child has been abused.



Any one sign does not mean that the child was abused. Some of the behaviors below can show up during stressful times in a child's life, as well as when abuse occurs. If you see several of these signs in a child you know well, please begin to ask questions.

You can view all the active Tier III registered sex offenders in Southwest Louisiana HERE.

Does the child:

• Have nightmares, trouble sleeping, fear of the dark, or other sleeping problems.

• Talk about an extreme fear of "monsters".

• Space out at times.

• Show a sudden loss of appetite, or trouble eating or swallowing.

• Exhibit sudden mood swings: rage, fear, anger, or withdrawal.

• Fear of certain people or places. For example: a child may not want to be left alone with a baby-sitter, a friend, a relative, or some other child or adult; or a child who is usually talkative and cheery may become quiet and distant when around a certain person.

• Stomach illness all of the time with no identifiable reason.

• Child behaving like a younger child, such as bed-wetting or thumb-sucking.

• Sexual activities with toys or other children, such as simulating sex with dolls or asking other children / siblings to behave sexually.

• New words for private body parts.

• Refusing to talk about a "secret" he or she has with an adult or older child.

• Talking about a new older friend.

• Suddenly having money.

• Cutting or burning herself or himself as an adolescent.