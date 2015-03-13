You can fly like an eagle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

You can fly like an eagle

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

The candidates hoping to be Louisiana's next chief executive came to Lake Charles this morning to take part in a forum. KPLC's Erik Tyger will have comments from them at noon, and you can read about the meeting HERE.

The 4th annual Arbor Day event will take place tomorrow at Tuten Park in Lake Charles. KPLC's Erica Bivens joins us from there to explain what's in store. You can also check out the program schedule HERE.

Everyone, at some point, has wanted to fly like an eagle. Now, you can -- sort of. A man in Switzerland invented a machine that simulates flying. We'll check it out at noon.

Plus, the advent of the typewriter has helped shape the English language. While smart-phones and tablets may be taking over the world, the humble typewriter hangs on to its place.

In weather, showers are finally starting to taper off. Our temperatures will range from the middle to upper 60s to low 70s. What about tonight and into the weekend? Are we done with the rain? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also check out up-to-date weather info HERE.

Have a great day, a wonderful weekend!

