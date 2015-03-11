Coming up on 7 News at Six - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coming up on 7 News at Six

By Cynthia Arceneaux, Anchor
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Hello everyone. This is Cynthia Arceneaux from the KPLC newsroom.  A full investigation is underway Wednesday to find out why that Black Hawk helicopter went down off the coast of Florida. Eleven marines and four Louisiana National Guardsmen were on board.

Maj. Gen.Glenn Curtis with the Louisiana National Guard said, "Today, you can imagine, is a tough day for the Louisiana National Guard and the Marine Corps." We'll have continuing coverage of the investigation into the crash.  For more, read HERE

And new details in the shootout yesterday that claimed the life of a deputy U.S. marshal in Baton Rouge. The double murder suspect who opened fire as authorities moved in has died from his wounds. Jamie Croom, 31, died early Wednesday morning. Investigators said he shot and killed a brother and sister outside a Pointe Coupee Parish nightclub last month. For more, read HERE

As for weather, it looks like we're in for another rain-soaked night. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will have your full forecast. 

Join us tonight for 7News At Six.

