What a cockroach's personality means to you

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.Nearly a dozen military troops are presumed dead in a training accident off the Florida Panhandle that included several Louisiana-based soldiers.Military officials say a helicopter carrying the troops crashed Tuesday night in heavy fog. Look for the story at noon, and read it as it develops HERE A new and improved driver's license will be issued in Louisiana soon. The enhanced cards have more layers of security and design features. We'll take a look at one at noon. You can also see it HERE I'm sure you've been wondering about the inner lives of cockroaches... No? Well, some researchers in Belgium have, and they've discovered the creatures may have personalities and might even display different character traits. What does this mean for us? Can it help us fight them? Find out at noon, and you can read more HERE Plus, a woman is reunited with the telemarketer who saved her life. The saleswoman says she heard the woman's life-and-death struggle with her attacker through the telephone line and called 9-1-1.In weather, so far there is no rain, but scattered showers should return by this afternoon. Those are expected to get heavier by early evening. Just how much rain can we expect, and how long will it last? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answers during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!