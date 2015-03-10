Lake Charles woman awakened by burglar in her room - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles woman awakened by burglar in her room

Joshua Andre Fortune. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Joshua Andre Fortune. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies arrest a man in a string of burglaries. They were alerted by a woman who says she woke up to find a man in her room. Look for this story at noon, and read more HERE.

A sinkhole in Bayou Corne drove many homeowners away, but now we're hearing of those left behind. Dozens of cats are now stuck there, and folks are trying to help them. We'll tell you more about it at noon, and you can learn more HERE.

Plus, after his granddaughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a grandfather's grief leads to an amazing gift.

In weather, it's looking like a pretty nasty morning ahead of a cool front that should push all of the rain eastward. Our temperatures will drop back into the 50s overnight, and more rain is possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon.

Have a great day!

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

