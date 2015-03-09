Undergraduate Scholar and Research Symposium set for Tuesday

McNeese State University's Undergraduate Scholar and Research Symposium on Tuesday will feature student undergraduate scholarly research presentations, a performing arts competition and a juried student art exhibition.The program, sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association, recognizes students and faculty mentors who work together on research and other projects, according to Joyce Patterson, alumni affairs director.Thirty one undergraduate research posters will be on display during a reception from 5-6 p.m. at the McNeese SEED Center. The students will be on hand to discuss their work. A team of judges will hear oral presentations that afternoon and will then select the top 10 projects.Also that evening, a performing arts competition of 7-9 students will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex. Audience members will be able to vote on the winning performance. Refreshments will be served in the gallery from 5:45-6:30 p.m.The annual Juried Student Exhibition will also be on display.The undergraduate research recognition ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Stream Alumni Center. Students and their faculty mentors will be recognized and the alumni association will give out cash awards.The symposium is part of the 2015 Banners Series.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.



