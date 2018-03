Buddy the rescued dog goes home!

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.The hearing into whether convicted child-killer Jason Reeves is intellectually disabled and, therefore, should not be put to death continues. An expert is being questioned about several things, including whether Reeves' problems stem from the death of his sister when he was 11 and from his substance abuse.'s Theresa Schmidt is inside the courtroom and will provide our update at noon. You can also read her reporting on the testimony HERE How can Calcasieu Parish meet the needs for transportation now and into the future? This morning, a 25-year plan is being unveiled, and it identifies needed improvements and projects for the next few years.'s Erica Bivens will have the story.The latest technology in prosthetics is helping bridge the gap between disability and ability with bionic and robotic limbs. We'll show you how it works at noon.Plus, a mother and daughter are fighting cancer at the same time. At noon, we'll see how they're getting strength and support from each other.And you may remember THIS beagle-basset mix named Buddy, who was rescued by a group of Lake Charles animal lovers a few months ago. Well, now, he finally gets to go home! Look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE In weather, it's a very cold day, but at least it's sunny and dry. Those cold temperatures will get colder overnight, but will that pattern continue into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon, and you can view up-to-date weather info HERE

