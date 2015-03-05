Eighth arrest made in connection with Lake Arthur homicide

Jefferson Davis Sheriff's detectives arrested an eighth person Thursday in connection with the Feb. 21 homicide and robbery of a 73-year-old Lake Arthur man, authorities said.Cmdr. Chris Ivey, sheriff's office spokesman, said in a news release that Steven Craig Oliver, 28, of Lake Arthur, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He has been booked into the parish jail with no bond.Oliver is the latest in a string of arrests the sheriff's office has made over the past week in connection to the death of Charles Raymond Talen, who was found dead in his home on Pom Roy Road in Lake Arthur. The preliminary report by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office lists blunt force trauma to the head as the cause of death.The first two arrests were made Feb. 27, when Roderick Cawthorne Jr., 18, and Brett Daniel Hebert, 26, both of Lake Arthur, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.Then, Monday, March 2, four more people were arrested: Carlos Demont Daniels, 40, of Jennings; Monique Shone Berry, 42, of Jennings; Vaughn Dell Robinson, 37, of Lake Arthur, and Dawn Lynn Fontenot, 42, of Gueydan.Daniels is facing charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to armed robbery, principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery.Fontenot, Berry and Robinson, were all arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to armed robbery charges."Detectives discovered Daniels, Berry, Robinson and Fontenot aided Hebert and Cawthorne Jr. before the crimes occurred and again after the robbery and death of Talen," Ivey has said.Roderick Cawthorne Sr., 41, of Youngsville, La., the father of Roderick Cawthorne, Jr., was arrested Tuesday, March 3 on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.Ivey said detectives, with the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and state police, arrested Cawthorne Sr. at his home. He then led investigators to a location in Scott, where 46 gold coins, valued at $50,000, were hidden. Investigators said the coins were stolen from Talen's safe.

KATC reported on its website Wednesday that the only items left missing are two handguns.



Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

