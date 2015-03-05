Pet goat's body left for family to find - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pet goat's body left for family to find

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Testimony continues in a hearing involving convicted child-killer Jason Reeves. Already this morning, a defense expert is saying he finds Reeves meets all three criteria for intellectual disability. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court and will provide an update at noon. You can also read what she's reporting HERE.

It's an incredibly heartbreaking story for a Ponchatoula family. At noon, we'll look at how they are dealing with an attack on their pet goat named Lily. Someone had skinned the animal and left her body for the family to find. You can check out the horrifying story HERE.

In an effort to reduce the number of mosquito-related illnesses, a Washington State company developed a system of lights and cameras that can kill the pests in-flight. At noon, we'll show you how their laser-zapper works. You can also see more HERE.

Plus, if you are planning on visiting Galveston, be on the lookout for random gifts. An anonymous artist is leaving them around the town to promote love and sharing. Check it out at noon.

In weather, gusty north winds will continue bringing in very cold air throughout the day. In fact, winds will gust over 30 mph at times, and a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Our temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s, and the winds will make it feel like the 20s, and we can't ignore the rain - making it an utterly dreary, nasty day. How long will it all last? What can we expect as we head into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry is monitoring the situation and will have all the answers for you during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info HERE.

