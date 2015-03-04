Armed robbery in Singer; reward offered for info - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Armed robbery in Singer; reward offered for info

Authorities said this man, who has not been identified, is a suspect in the armed robbery of a Singer country story on Tuesday. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Authorities said this man, who has not been identified, is a suspect in the armed robbery of a Singer country story on Tuesday. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

An armed robbery in Singer has Beauregard Parish authorities offering a reward for information. It happened at a store on Highway 27 around 7:15 on Tuesday night. Take a look at a surveillance video picture of the suspect HERE. Do you recognize the person? We'll have details at noon.

Is Jason Reeves intellectually disabled? The testimony continues in a hearing to determine whether the convicted child-killer will be put to death. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is following the case and will have an update for us at noon. You can also read more HERE.

Also at noon, a follow-up to one of my all-time favorite stories: the friendship between a little boy and a World War II vet. They used to live next door to each other, but now they remain in touch through visits. It is incredibly touching.

Plus, the World Health Organization says young people who use devices such as iPhones unsafely are at risk of losing their hearing.

In weather, you can expect a high temperature well into the middle to upper 70s. Enjoy that warmer weather now, because things are changing beginning Wednesday night. Showers and storms are on the way -- not to mention much colder temperatures. When will it all arrive? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the answers during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>

  Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

