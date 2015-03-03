Child killer's school problems highlighted in hearing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child killer's school problems highlighted in hearing

Jason Manuel Reeves. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jason Manuel Reeves. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A hearing continues into the case of convicted child-killer Jason Reeves. Reeves was accused of first-degree murder of Mary Jean Thigpen in 2001 and sentenced to die. At the request of defense attorneys, however, last year a judge ordered that Reeves and his records be evaluated by a panel of experts to determine whether he suffers from an intellectual disability. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom and will have our update at noon, and you can learn more about the case as it unfolds HERE.

Four additional arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 73-year-old Lake Arthur man. In all, 6 people are now facing charges. Look for details at noon, and HERE.

The secret to a Hollywood star's fuller, plumper lips is available to just about anyone. At noon, a doctor shows us the newest treatment giving subtle yet effective lip enhancements.
    
Plus, it's the heart of tax season, and that has many Americans thinking about what to do with their tax returns. We'll show you why more people are saving their extra cash than ever before.

In weather, a very foggy morning gives way to a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and milder temperatures. Will the fog return overnight, and what sort of situation are we facing as we get into Wednesday night? I hear much colder temperatures are headed this way, and Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details in his live, local forecast at noon.

Have a great day!

