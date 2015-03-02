Should child killer be protected from death penalty? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Should child killer be protected from death penalty?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom covering a hearing for Jason Reeves, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of 4-year-old Mary Jean Thigpen in 2001. At issue is whether he should be protected from the death penalty because of intellectual disability. Details of the case are available HERE.

More than 100 employers have signed up for a career fair at McNeese on Monday. What sort of jobs are available? KPLC's Erica Bivens is there and will have our report. More information on the event is available HERE.

Also at noon: they're like cash that falls out of your Sunday paper or from your store rewards cards, but there are places and times when coupons are not advisable. You can read more HERE.
    
Plus, bees are becoming a hot target for thieves. At noon, see how beehive thefts are costing beekeepers big bucks.

In weather, more scattered showers are expected Monday after a record-setting Sunday. The Lake Charles Regional Airport recorded 3.05 inches of rain on Sunday. We'll get a break from the wet weather this evening, but what about Tuesday and the rest of the work-week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

