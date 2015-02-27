Joint Motion To Forfeit Property - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Joint Motion To Forefeit Property

Joint Motion To Forfeit Property

Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo reached a plea agreement Friday with the state of Louisiana. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and received two years unsupervised probation and must forfeit $1.2 million to reimburse the state for the costs of the investigation and prosecution.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jury questions reveal apparent Karey defense

    Jury questions reveal apparent Karey defense

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:36:24 GMT

    the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense.                 justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's  attorneys during jury selection.                 Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...

    More >>

    the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense.                 justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's  attorneys during jury selection.                 Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...

    More >>

  • Louisiana senator withdraws bill lowering drinking age

    Louisiana senator withdraws bill lowering drinking age

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:20:01 GMT
    Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, on Tuesday withdrew his bill to let 19- and 20-year-olds drink alcohol if they obtained a state certificate. (Sarah Gamard/LSU Manship School News Service)Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, on Tuesday withdrew his bill to let 19- and 20-year-olds drink alcohol if they obtained a state certificate. (Sarah Gamard/LSU Manship School News Service)

             Sen. Eric Leaflet on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...

    More >>

             Sen. Eric Leaflet on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely tonight, some could be strong to severe

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely tonight, some could be strong to severe

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:06:46 GMT
    First Alert Weather Day tonightFirst Alert Weather Day tonight

    The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours.  The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.  The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

    The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours.  The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.  The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly