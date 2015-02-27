Deadly trend of drinking hand sanitizer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deadly trend of drinking hand sanitizer

A man already serving life in prison on a charge of aggravated rape pleads guilty to other charges of forcible rape. At noon, find out how DNA linked the man to two rapes in 1992. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is getting reaction to this case and will have that report on later editions of 7News.

Which do you think has more alcohol: a bottle of whiskey or hand sanitizer? Some teens know the answer, and they're drinking the gel for the alcohol, but the consequences could be deadly. Find out more at noon, and read more about it HERE.

Changes to labor laws are putting the pinch on some in the seafood industry this year. Many seafood processors, even restaurants rely on "guest workers," who have traditionally been paid just over the minimum wage of $7.25. However, that rate's now going up, and we'll tell you why at noon.
    
Plus, it's a chance to play like a cowboy, and it's a real competitive sport. At noon, we'll meet some Cajun Cowboy shooters in the Heart of Louisiana. You can also check out the cowboys HERE.

In weather, we'll have more of those cooler than normal temperatures on Friday with our high temperature only reaching into the middle to upper 40s. While there's no mention of rain, there could be some of it over the weekend. How much can we expect? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon.
