Can Mia the mini Australian Shepherd really read?

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.We'll have the story of a 32-year-old Calcasieu Parish man pleading guilty to striking his one-year-old son so hard he caused a skull fracture. It's not your typical jewelry or Tupperware party. We'll show you how some women are attending "Damsels in DEFENSE" gatherings to learn about self-defense. Plus, we'll tell you how a breakthrough in medicine is changing lives in a huge way for couples trying to have healthy children. Louisiana doctors are stopping disease before it even starts. If you think a smart dog is one who can roll over or shake your hand on command, you'll think Mia is an absolute genius. A dog trainer says the mini Australian Shepherd has been taught to read! The trainer showcased Mia's talent at a school. She'd show a flash card, and Mia would act out the words! In weather, we woke up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but by Thursday afternoon, we should have clearing skies. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

