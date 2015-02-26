Can Mia the mini Australian Shepherd really read? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Can Mia the mini Australian Shepherd really read?

Dog trainer Maureen Ward says she has taught her dog, Mia, how to read. (Source: WAVE) Dog trainer Maureen Ward says she has taught her dog, Mia, how to read. (Source: WAVE)
We'll have the story of a 32-year-old Calcasieu Parish man pleading guilty to striking his one-year-old son so hard he caused a skull fracture. Details can also be found HERE.

It's not your typical jewelry or Tupperware party. We'll show you how some women are attending "Damsels in DEFENSE" gatherings to learn about self-defense. You can also see more HERE.
     
Plus, we'll tell you how a breakthrough in medicine is changing lives in a huge way for couples trying to have healthy children. See how Louisiana doctors are stopping disease before it even starts at noon, and you can learn more HERE.

If you think a smart dog is one who can roll over or shake your hand on command, you'll think Mia is an absolute genius. A dog trainer says the mini Australian Shepherd has been taught to read! At noon, we'll show you how the trainer showcased Mia's talent at a school. She'd show a flash card, and Mia would act out the words! I love Mia already!!! Watch her story at noon, and you can see more of her talent HERE.

In weather, we woke up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but by Thursday afternoon, we should have clearing skies. Will that last into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

