Murderer sentenced; victim's family speaks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Murderer sentenced; victim's family speaks

The family of Wanda Barton attends the sentening of Jose Manuel Garcia-Guevara. (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC) The family of Wanda Barton attends the sentening of Jose Manuel Garcia-Guevara. (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A convicted murderer learns his fate in a Lake Charles courtroom Friday morning. We'll tell you about the sentence for Jose Manuel Garcia-Guevara, who raped and killed Wanda Barton in February 2008. You can learn more about the case HERE, and you can read a statement by the victim's family HERE.

Higher education in the state could face even more tough budget cuts as Louisiana deals with a financial shortfall. We're hearing from the Commissioner of Higher Education as he visits the area. How can the system deal with the money issues and still provide for local communities? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo will join us live, and you can read more about the commissioner's visit HERE.

We'll also tell you about a crab trap clean-up set for Sabine Lake. It means that both the Louisiana and Texas sides of the lake will be closed for a time so that abandoned and derelict traps can be removed. How long will the closure last, and how does this affect the harvest? Find out at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also, we'll check out the special care being given to a 40-year-old, critically endangered northern white rhino. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is pampering Nola with a nail trim!

In weather, we're a bit warmer than we were Thursday, and we'll get into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon. A few, spotty showers may be around, but the chance of rain will only increase as we get into the weekend. We'll also have to contend with temperatures dropping drastically by Sunday night. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the lowdown on all these changes during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access up-to-the minute weather info HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly