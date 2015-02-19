Lake Charles man sentenced on attempted murder charge

The 27-year-old Lake Charles man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend in 2012 has been sentenced in the case.

Brian Anthony Woods Jr. was sentenced on an attempted second-degree murder charge Friday in the 14th Judicial District Court. Woods received a 25-year sentence with 10 years suspended. He will also have five years probation, must pay restitution for the victim's medical bills and stay away from her and her family.

Woods pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2014.

Authorities said Woods was arrested twice in February 2012 and both incidents involved the same victim.

On Feb. 14, 2012, Woods was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault.

The victim said Woods choked her during a verbal altercation and chased her when she fled in a vehicle. Authorities said Woods struck the victim's car several times during the chase.

Then, on Feb. 23, 2012, Woods was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder after an incident at SOWELA.

Authorities said Woods choked the victim in the school's parking lot and ran her over with his vehicle when she tried to run away.

