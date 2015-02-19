"Superbug" outbreak - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We'll tell you about a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Goos Road and Paul Bellon Road in Moss Bluff. The wreck claimed the life of a 73-year-old Lake Charles man. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also, it's scary medical news as a warning is issued over a potentially deadly "superbug" outbreak. It's already connected to at least two deaths.  One hospital says seven people caught the bug from instruments called duodenoscopes. What are they, and how are they used? Find out at noon, and you can read more HERE.

A man is credited with saving a woman and child from a burning home. At noon we'll hear what happened in his own words.
 
How far would you go to raise awareness of rare illnesses? One local radio personality decided to let a nine-year-old change his look. KPLC's Erica Bivens will share the story, and you can read more about it HERE.

Are you a fan of "I Love Lucy?" Did you know that one of the stars was a native of Acadiana? "Little Ricky" was portrayed by Keith Thibodeaux, and one of our Raycom stations has caught up with him. We'll have that story at noon, and you can also view it HERE.

Plus, a look at why dog sitting is becoming quite the big business online, with some folks making serious scratch watching your pet.

In weather, we can expect a lot of sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 50s by this afternoon. However, a warmer pattern is on the way, bringing with it a chance of showers as we head into the weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon, and remember, you can always check current weather conditions HERE

