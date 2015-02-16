New museum dedicated to the Bible - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New museum dedicated to the Bible

The Museum of the Bible is being constructed near the National Mall and will be open in 2017. (Source: WJLA/CNN) The Museum of the Bible is being constructed near the National Mall and will be open in 2017. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Local law enforcement said they see more impaired driving during holidays, like Mardi Gras. At noon, KPLC's Erica Bivens will tell us how state police and Lake Charles Police are combating the issue with something called "No Refusal." You can find more out HERE.

Eleven kids are okay after some quick thinking stopped a runaway school bus. A deputy's dash camera captured all the action. Look for the video at noon, or you can watch it HERE.

Plus, work begins on a new museum in Washington D.C. It's dedicated to the Bible, and founded by the owner of the Hobby Lobby store chain. You can also check it out HERE.

In weather, a cloudy day with rain expected and colder temperatures coming in this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry said our rain chances will taper off later this evening, temperatures will continue falling through the 30s overnight into Mardi Gras. Will rain be an issue at all for the big parade on Tuesday? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. Check out our new weather page HERE.

