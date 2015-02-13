Lafayette woman killed when car hit by 18-wheeler, another car - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette woman killed when car hit by 18-wheeler, another car

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette woman was killed Thursday when her car was hit by a car and an 18-wheeler, State Police said.

Brooks David, Troop I spokesman, said Jeanette Laviolette, 68, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.During the investigation, troopers learned that  Laviolette stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of La. 92 and La. 733. While making a left turn, her car was hit by a 18-wheeler, which pushed Laviolette's car into another lane, where it was struck again by another car.

The drivers of the truck and the car were not injured. Their toxicology tests are pending.

"Drivers must be able to focus on multiple vehicles coming from different directions and approaching intersections at different speeds. When stopped for a traffic control device you must yield the right of way to all oncoming traffic and not enter the roadway until it is safe to do so," Brooks said.

