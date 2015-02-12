Barking dog could cost woman her home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barking dog could cost woman her home

This dog's barking may cost his family more than $500,000 following a lawsuit. (Source: KOMO-TV) This dog's barking may cost his family more than $500,000 following a lawsuit. (Source: KOMO-TV)
There was a full house Wednesday night at the public meeting about a proposed worker village in Hackberry. (Source: KPLC) There was a full house Wednesday night at the public meeting about a proposed worker village in Hackberry. (Source: KPLC)
Hulk and one of his owners (Source: YouTube) Hulk and one of his owners (Source: YouTube)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Lots of folks interested in a new worker village proposed for Cameron Parish. The company behind it is presenting its plans to the Cameron Parish Police Jury Thursday morning.

No longer science fiction, drone technology is sparking an industry with strong growth potential in the real world. And as drones go mainstream, that means more job opportunities.

Can a barking dog be worth half a million dollars? We'll show you the strange set of circumstances that could cost one woman her home. Read more HERE

Speaking of dogs, we'll take a look at one massive canine. At 173 pounds - yes, 173 POUNDS - it's no wonder this 17-month-old pit bull is called "Hulk!" Take a look at noon, and see more HERE.

In weather, our temperatures will only reach the lower 60s this afternoon, and some areas could be at or near freezing overnight. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more on that and he'll take a sneak peek into the weekend during his live, local forecast at noon.

