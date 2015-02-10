Mardi Gras do's and don'ts - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Gras do's and don'ts

(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A fifth worker village is being proposed in Cameron Parish. At noon, find out about the plan for a 2,500 bed facility in Hackberry and when a public meeting on the proposal will be held.

Mardi Gras is right around the corner, and on Tuesday the City of Lake Charles came out with a list of do's and don'ts for parade-goers and businesses along the parade routes. Look for details at noon, and you can read all about it HERE.

Also, February is American Heart Month, and a new survey finds many people are still confused about what it means to eat a heart-healthy diet. We'll show you a unique way of putting kids on the right path to good health.

Plus, what's considered comedy for some may be offensive to others. Either way, a company on-the-rise, produces "going viral" t-shirts. We'll take a look at the work at noon.

In weather, after tying a record high of 80 degrees in Lake Charles on Monday, cooler air has returned. Our temperature will only rise into the 60s by this afternoon. Will this pattern hold true for the entire work week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon, and remember, you can always check current weather conditions HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

