LifeShare breaks ground on flood gates

LifeShare Blood Centers broke ground Thursday on a construction project designed to protect the center from flooding.

The new concrete wall will have retractable flood gates that will automatically activate when water rises.

The facility was closed for nine months after Hurricane Rita and four months after Hurricane Ike.

Organizers said the ability to operate after a disaster is a key factor to maintaining the local blood supply. Ten Southwest Louisiana medical facilities benefit from the center.

