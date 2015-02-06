Police dog protection vests

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A high-speed chase through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes ends in a crash. At noon, we'll tell you what happened this morning.



Work on the new $10 million dollar jail in Jeff Davis Parish could start by March. At noon, we'll tell you about the work schedule.

Over at McNeese, the library has been under renovation since last August. How much longer is the project expected to last? KPLC's Erica Bivens will have an update.

Also, in less than a minute, a robber can take what's yours. At noon, a self-defense expert has three easy-to-remember tips if you find yourself in a dangerous and situation.



Plus, police dogs have to hunt down bad guys the same way their commanding officers do, so one police agency is offering them same protection. They now have lightweight and form-fitting vests that are bullet- and stab-proof.

In weather, expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with our high temperature around 59. Our weekend looks very promising, with almost spring-like conditions. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon.



Have a great day!