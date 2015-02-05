Rosepine Historical Society raising funds for community park pro - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rosepine Historical Society raising funds for community park project with 1st annual beauty pageant

The Rosepine Historical Society is hosting a beauty pageant in conjunction with the town's annual Roses-In-The-Pines Festival Saturday, April 18 to help continue construction of the Rosepine/Evans Historical park project.

"The biggest thing in a small town of any size like Rosepine is financing," said longtime Rosepine Historical Society president William "Bill" Loftin. "When you get to the financing part, who's going to give? These are just some of the ideas that they come forth with to make money to do the park."

The pageant is a preliminary to the Miss Louisiana State Pageant and queens in each division will receive half of their entry fees paid. The pageant's master of ceremonies, and Rosepine native, Alyx Shell started her career in Rosepine and says any opportunity be able to give back is one she can't miss.

"I think that's really great that we're going to actually have a pageant where we can represent our town because we don't really have that," she said. "So, it'll be really great to have this and get it started and have it every year and be able to represent Rosepine."Contestants can begin signing up now by checking out the Rosepine Historical Society Facebook page for entry forms available to print out or visit Alice's Formal Wear, JC's or Stephanie's Flowers and Gifts in Rosepine.

Construction of the 8.73 acre park began in 2012 but has been placed on hold due to lack of funds. The project's first phase, which include a 1/2 mile asphalt walking path, was completed in 2013. Member Bonnie Thompson says they need about $100,000 to finish the last two remaining phases.

If you'd like more information on the Roses-in-the-Pines 1st annual beauty pageant, you can contact pageant directors Stephanie Calcote at 337-396-6631.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

