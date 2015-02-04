Sheriff's Office arrests two for thefts in Hayes, Bell City

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2015 KPLC . All rights reserved.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people for separate jewelry and power tool thefts in Hayes and Bell City.According to Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman, a Hayes woman told deputies that Becky Rene Vincent, 26, had been staying at her house while she was out of town. When she returned, she noticed some of her jewelry was missing. Vincent told detectives she took the jewelry. She kept some and sold the rest to local pawn shops. Detectives were able to recover approximately $7,170 worth of jewelry that had been pawned. Vincent was charged with theft $5,000 to $25,000 and illegal possession of stolen things and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $4,000.In Bell City, Myers said a man reported that several tools and guns were missing from his home. He told deputies that a family member, Ryan Joseph Conner, 28, of Bell City, had stolen from him in the past and could be the one who took these items. Detectives found several of the missing power tools a local pawn shop. When Conner was questioned by detectives, he confirmed that he stole and pawned the tools, but not the firearms.Conner was arrested and charged with theft $750 to $5,000 and theft of a firearm and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $25,000.Detective Roy Pesson is the lead investigator on both cases.