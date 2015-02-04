Man shoots 'demon possessed' son - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man shoots 'demon possessed' son

A North Carolina man is accussed of shooting his "demon possessed" son. (Souce: WBTV/Gaston County Sheriff's Office) A North Carolina man is accussed of shooting his "demon possessed" son. (Souce: WBTV/Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
A TransAsia plane clipped a bridge before crashing into a river in Taiwan on Wednesday. (Source: TVBS/CNN) A TransAsia plane clipped a bridge before crashing into a river in Taiwan on Wednesday. (Source: TVBS/CNN)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

At least 23 people were killed in a plane crash in Taiwan on Wednesday. The plane clipped a highway bridge and then slammed into a river. There is incredible video, and you can see the story HERE.

We'll have the story of the man who says he shot his "demon possessed" son, because he tried to burn the house down. "It was either me or him, and I'm going to protect myself. I'm tired of it," the 78-year-old dad said. You can read more about the case HERE.

Many people try countless diets and new types of workouts, but nothing seems to work. We'll show you a company that says it can get you simply fit.

Meanwhile, we're also looking at the importance of playing. KPLC's Erica Bivens will talk to a local child expert about the real benefits of playing.

Plus, a Louisiana first grader comes up with a creative way to help others in need. It's a crusade of caring that is growing faster than anyone imagined.

In weather, rain showers should be tapering off by noon, but the clouds will remain, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s. What will tomorrow hold? Find out during Meteorologist Ben Terry's live, local forecast at noon, and you can also check current weather conditions HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

