Babies created from DNA of 3 people?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

If you were burglarized, how would you respond? Would you be angry at the burglar? Would you forgive them? At noon, we'll meet a pastor in DeRidder who has gone through such a situation and has his own way of dealing with it.

British lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on whether to allow scientists to use genetic techniques to create babies from the DNA of three people. This would make Britain the first nation in the world to allow embryos to be modified this way. The techniques are intended to stop mothers from passing on potentially fatal genetic diseases. Look for this story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Ready for the new food trend? Athletes, health nuts and foodies all love it. Find out why "bone broth" is seeing a surge in popularity.

Also at noon, we'll hear the story of a frustrated mom who slammed on the brakes to get her kids to stop fighting, and now she's facing child abuse charges!

In weather, we'll have more clouds on Tuesday, so that should keep temperatures low – probably in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The rain should hold off until Tuesday evening, but how much can we expect? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. Remember, you can also check current weather conditions HERE.

