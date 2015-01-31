Duson man charged following fatal accident, second DWI arrest in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Duson man charged following fatal accident, second DWI arrest in less than 24 hours

By KPLC Digital Staff
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Duson man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal accident Friday afternoon, just six hours after posting bond for a first-offense DWI, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to a crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. on LA 3042 near the intersection of Lincoln Road in Evangeline Parish. The investigation revealed 47-year-old Michael Fontenot of Duson was driving a 1999 Ford van east on LA 3042 when he crossed the centerline striking a 2008 Mazda MZ6 driven by 52-year-old Arleen Soileau of Ville Platte. Soileau suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Fontenot suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an Alexandria hospital for treatment. Both drivers were unrestrained at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

Further investigation revealed Fontenot was arrested less than 24 hours prior for first-offense DWI, careless operation and open alcoholic container. Fontenot posted bond and was released approximately six hours before the fatal crash, troopers said. 

Troopers arrested Fontenot following the crash on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving left of center, open alcoholic container, expired driver's license, no seat belt and no insurance. Upon Fontenot's release from the hospital, he will be transported and booked into the Evangeline Parish jail.

“Today's tragic loss of life demonstrates that the consequences of poor decisions behind the wheel, including driving while impaired, often have far reaching effects impacting not only the impaired driver but the entire community,” emphasized Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent.  “As we prepare for the Carnival Season, Troopers across the state will be on the lookout for those individuals choosing to engage in irresponsible behavior."

