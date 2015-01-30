Bar, bullets and a breakup - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bar, bullets and a breakup

(Source: KFOR/NBC Video on Demand) (Source: KFOR/NBC Video on Demand)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

The murder trial of Rosalyn Breaux continues in Jennings. She's accused of fatally shooting Jeremy Ardoin and injuring Nick Coble on June 6, 2014.

A bar, bullets and a breakup. It's what country songs are made of, but this was real. See how a dramatic gun battle and police chase plays out near Oklahoma City. The whole thing was caught on tape, and you'll see it at noon.

Meanwhile, the founder of Death Row Records has been charged with murder. We'll have details behind the arrest of Marion "Suge" Knight, and you can read about it HERE.

So, what makes a good therapy dog? A non-profit has the task of helping you find out if you and your pet would make the cut.

Speaking of dogs, we'll showcase one talented dog. He can ride scooters, bikes and skateboards and is now putting on all kinds of shows.

In weather, our long stretch of nice, warm weather is ending, and winter is returning. A cold front came through overnight, bringing lower temperatures and strong winds. Our high will only be in the upper 50s on Friday, and our weekend will be plagued with clouds and rain. Just what can we expect the next few days? Meteorologist Zack Fradella is in for Ben Terry, and he'll have the answers during his live, local forecast at noon. Remember, you can also check current weather conditions HERE.

Also today, we'll find out why a French teacher in Calcasieu Parish is getting some great recognition. She is a star, or in her preferred language – elle est une star! You can read more on her story HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

