Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar coming to Lake Charles

Voted the “Best Sports Bar in North America” by ESPN in 2012, Louisiana's popular Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is coming to Lake Charles."Frankly, we've always felt that Lake Charles was a perfect destination for Walk-On's, thanks to McNeese State and to its diverse economic and cultural attributes. I'm glad we're finally heading there.” said Brandon Landry, co-founder of Walk-On's Enterprises.Walk-On's will be located on Common Street near Cowboys.The sports bar will bring approximately 120 new jobs to Southwest Louisiana with an anticipated opening date in late 2015, according to a news release.