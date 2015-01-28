Dope in a diaper bag! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dope in a diaper bag!

A couple is arrested on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish, and guess where sheriff's deputies say they found marijuana? They say it was inside a diaper bag, along with diapers and baby formula. Look for this story at noon, and you can read more about it HERE.

Sasol has decided to delay the final investment decision on its large-scale, gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Louisiana. At noon, we'll have more information, and you can read more HERE.

We'll also explain what assistance will be now be available for residents impacted by the closure of the Pine Haven mobile home park.

There has been a bizarre situation involving a Houston homeowner and a delivery driver. You can just about imagine what happened to prompt the homeowner to say, "So, basically, I paid someone to come to my house and pee on it." Get the full story at noon.

Even more bizarre, five days after a cat named Bart was put in his final resting place, he showed up in someone's yard – dehydrated and banged up, but alive! You can just call him a "zombie cat." You can read more about his strange tale HERE or view photos of his recovery HERE.

When it comes to using sites like Craigslist, police have ideas on how to prevent you from becoming a victim. At noon, we'll share those tips.

Plus, it's armed with a gun rack and a fishing pole holder, and it gives wounded warriors freedom and independence. See how the "action track" wheelchair is gaining momentum.

In weather, we're in for another spring-like, sunny day with temperatures around 70 degrees. How long will this gorgeous weather last? Meteorolgist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon, and remember, you can always check current weather conditions HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

    •   
