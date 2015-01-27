'Memory' the Boston Terrier nurses litter of kittens

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

There is new life for the Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy. At noon, we'll tell you about a big announcement made at the facility this morning.

We now know the name of the victim in an apparent murder-suicide in Lake Charles over the weekend. The 22-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds, and it has been learned that her boyfriend later shot himself in Lincoln Parish. Look for all the details at noon, and you can access more info HERE.

The Godfather of Soul, James Brown, has been dead since 2006, but his estate has been a bone of contention until now. We'll tell you about a judge's ruling naming his legal surviving spouse. You can read more on the case HERE.



Plus, a young viral video star has been golfing since he was 2 years old. We'll show his creations that combine golf and entertainment.

In weather, it's another cool morning with a warm afternoon expected under sunny skies. How long will this pleasant weather last? Find out during Meteorologist Ben Terry's live, local forecast at noon.

Speaking of weather, some of the latest weather data on the big winter storm hitting the northeastern states is courtesy of the Hurricane Hunters out of Biloxi, Mississippi. We'll have their story at noon, and you can see more of their ten hour flight HERE.

A Boston Terrier named Memory is nursing some orphaned kittens! Memory had never been a mom before, but when her folks found a litter of kittens in the woods, she readily took to the little kitties. Look for the story at noon, and you can watch Memory and her kittens HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!