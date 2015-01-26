Granny jumps on car hood to stop robber - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Granny jumps on car hood to stop robber

An Oregon grandma jumped onto the hood of a car to retrieve her stolen purse. (Source: KPTV) An Oregon grandma jumped onto the hood of a car to retrieve her stolen purse. (Source: KPTV)
An Oregon grandma retrieved these items from her purse after it was stolen. (Source: KPTV) An Oregon grandma retrieved these items from her purse after it was stolen. (Source: KPTV)

One grandmother decided a thief wasn't going to get away with her purse. So, what did she do? She jumped onto the car hood and held on to the windshield wipers.

