Area-wide Baptist community kicks off youth week with observance motorcade

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Area-wide Baptist community kicked off it's youth week with a special observance motorcade Saturday afternoon. The event was held to honor 54 years of service to local youth.

"It's very important that we give to our young people today some stability," said one of the event's directors Armajean Declouet. "The church is speaking for 54 years. We stand together as many, many churches conveying the message that we want to introduce Christ to our young people."

The event was hosted by First Community Baptist Church. This year's theme was "Christian Youth Sharing Their Faith With Others." Declouet says the program is dedicated to unmarried, young adults ages 12 to 25.

'Youth Week' will continue with an introductory program Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. at First Community Baptist Church located at 2320 St.

The schedule includes: Mon., Jan. 26, at 6:15 p.m., local participating churches will introduce the area-wide seminar theme and the week's class schedule; Evergreen Baptist Church, 646 S. Franklin St., will hold seminar classes at 6:15 p.m., daily on Jan. 27-29. 

On Monday, the meditation speaker will be Rev. Alex White of Mount Olive Baptist Church, and "Talents for Christ" program will be held; Tuesday, the meditation speaker will be Rev. Roger Major of First Community Baptist Church. 

Area-wide Baptist Youth Week Observance is sponsored by the Baptist Ministers Union of Lake Charles and vicinity. Rev. Lannis Joseph is pastor.

