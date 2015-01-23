Toucan gets artificial beak

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We'll show you how Fairview High School in Grant is celebrating 100 years of service to the community.

We'll also bring you to a big display of roller coaster projects. Middle school students from across Calcasieu Parish have come together to show off their work. It's all part of their STEM studies – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Hundreds of animals are being showcased at the Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show. KPLC's Erica Bivens has been out talking to the young 4-H and FFA members about the event.

The state of Wyoming is adopting a controversial old way to enforce the death penalty. Residents are weighing in on the new measure.

Plus, one of the leaders at Guantanamo Bay has been relieved of duty. We'll have more on why and what to expect for the future of the base.

In weather, after quite a soaking on Thursday, we can expect much lighter rain showers Friday. However, it will be colder, with temperatures not getting out of the 40s all day. What can we expect for Friday night and into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will break it all down for you during his live, local forecast at noon.

And check out a bird with a new look – it's a toucan with an artificial beak!

Have a great day!