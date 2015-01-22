Razor-toothed terror - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Razor-toothed terror

A rare, frilled shark caught off the coast of Australia. (Source: SETFIA/CNN) A rare, frilled shark caught off the coast of Australia. (Source: SETFIA/CNN)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Vinton Police have a new way for residents to help them fight crime. KPLC's Erica Bivens has been checking into the program, and will have details at noon.

In a typical dorm room, you might find a television, a computer or a refrigerator. However, one college student in Houston has turned his dorm room into something completely different. See for yourself at noon.

Also, no one likes to pay bills, but since we have to pay them, is there a way to make it less painful? Well, at noon, we'll have some advice on slashing your energy bill this year.

In weather, we'll stay in the 50s for much of the day, because of thick clouds, strong winds and increasing rain. It looks as though the heaviest rain will arrive right around midday and on into the afternoon and evening. Just how much rain can we expect? Will we have more of the same on Friday? Look for all the answers during meteorologist Ben Terry's live, local forecast at noon, and remember, you can always check current weather conditions HERE.

Plus, THIS looks like something from pre-historic times, but it's actually swimming around in the ocean right now! Wow! How would you like to be in the water facing down those pointy teeth?!

