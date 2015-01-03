Ready to shiver? Arctic air to put America on ice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ready to shiver? Arctic air to put America on ice

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - WASHINGTON (AP) - Much of America is about to get the Arctic shivers.

Meteorologists are confidently forecasting frigid polar air will plunge south into the northern plains, Midwest and then the East Coast from next Tuesday through Thursday. The Midwest should see temperatures well below zero, with single digit lows in much of the East and freezing temperatures as far south as Atlanta, New Orleans and parts of Florida.

KPLC Meteorologist Zack Fradella says, "Thankfully it looks like the bulk of the frigid temperatures will slide to our east, but still we are in store for a dose of very cold air come late week. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s with widespread 20s for lows. Add in a little wind and it may feel like the low teens for many spots come Thursday morning. This could be a pipe buster. It doesn't look to last long though as warmer weather returns by next weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Kocin, an expert on winter storms, said it is a classic pattern of massive blasts of Arctic air hitting just about everyone east of the Rockies. He said it will rival last year's January Arctic outbreak that introduced the phrase "polar vortex" to America.

"This is going to be a big cold outbreak, pretty windy as well," Kocin said. "It's going to drive all the way down south."

The wind and cold could mean wind-chill factors that will make the temperature feel like 30 degrees below zero - 50 degrees below zero in Minneapolis and Chicago, said meteorologist Ryan Maue of the private Weather Bell Analytics. He called it "old-timer's type of cold."

Kocin predicts a small Midwestern band of intense snow along with the cold, with some also in parts of the Northeast.

Even though it is several days in advance, meteorologists are pretty sure about this forecast. Kocin said many of the best computer models are saying the same thing.

This is all coming from cold air escaping from the Arctic. The center of the cold air will be around Quebec, Canada, where temperatures - not wind chill - may plunge as low as 40 degrees below zero, Maue said.

Online:

National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center: http://www.hpc.ncep.noaa.gov/index.shtml

Seth Borenstein can be followed at http://twitter.com/borenbears

KPLC's Zack Fradella contributed to this report.

