UPDATE: One dead after I-10 crash involving 18 wheeler

By Travis Cobb, Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead after a two car crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near Highway 171 Sunday afternoon.

Lake Charles Police said a 1998 Corvette and a Peterbilt 18 wheeler were involved in the crash.

LCPD said the Corvette was driving east on the ramp to enter Highway 171 when the car crossed the shoulder and crashed into the 18 wheeler which was traveling in the outside lane. Police said the Corvette was lodged underneath the trailer and was dragged about 500 feet and caught fire.

The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the 18 wheeler were not injured. No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

