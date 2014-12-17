Mardi Gras: Parade schedules, routes and more

Photos from Mardi Gras parades and events in Southwest Louisiana. Email your photos to newmedia@kplctv.com.

The following events have been announced for the 2015 Mardi Gras season in Southwest Louisiana:





Lake Charles

• The Zone: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan St. The area will serve as a kid-friendly, alcohol-free zone. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is sponsoring this event.

• Krewe of Krewes Parade: 5 p.m. Tuesday. The parade begins on Bord du Lac Drive, turns left on Lakeshore Drive, right on Mill Street and right Ryan Street. The parade will follow Ryan down to its intersection with Sale Road.

Iowa

• Chicken Run: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 503 E. Highway 90 in Iowa. Doors open at 8 a.m., with lineup beginning at 9 a.m. and the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will head west on U.S. 90 and will stop at businesses and neighborhoods to collect ingredients for a community gumbo. The parade will end at the VF Factory Outlet. Parade participants will then head to Rabideaux's Sausage kitchen for final gumbo preparations and then go back to the KC Hall, where gumbo will be served from 2-4 p.m.

Crowley

• Carnival d'Acadie: Tuesday at fair grounds, 11 N. Parkerson Ave. Performers will include Geno Delafose and the French Rockin' Boogie, Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns and Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express. Carnival rides will open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Pets and ice chests will not be allowed. For more information, including ticket pricing, contact city hall at 337-783-0824.

• Mardi Gras parade: 3 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Crowley. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Front St. and Parkerson Ave., turn north on the Court Circle and then follow Parkerson Ave. south to the fair grounds.

Iota

• Tee Mamou Folklife Festival: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in Iota. Music, food, parades and more.

