Cowgirls hold off late charge by Wiley Wildcats

Two free throws with 11 seconds left in the game by junior guard Jayln Johnson proved to be the winning points in McNeese's 67-66 non-conference women's basketball victory over Wiley College Wednesday night.

"We knew that Wiley was going to be a tough challenge for us," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams. "We are proud of our girls, proud that they fought until the end. After we moved out to a 14-point lead we let them back into the game. They hit some big shots and we got deflated.," said Williams.

Johnson led all players with 21 points including 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Johnson was nearly perfect from the field, canning 6 of 7 attempts.

Baggett ended the game with 14 points and freshman Mercedes Rogers recorded a career high 10 rebounds.

McNeese trailed for most of the first half and took their first lead of the game with 6:50 to play.

That lead didn't stand for long as the Wildcats retook the lead for a short time.

After a seventh tie of the half, Ann Nwosah's layup with 2:55 left started a McNeese 6-0 run to give McNeese a 26-22 halftime lead. The Cowgirls continued its offensive output to start the second half and outscored Wiley 16-6 in the first five minutes of the half to take a 44-30 lead.

McNeese held its double-digit lead up until 10 minutes left to play. The Cowgirls allowed Wiley College to get back into the game, cutting the Cowgirl lead to 61-60 with 2:53 to play on a three-pointer by Kayla Brown.

Brown gave the Wildcats a 62-61 lead on a jumper on their next possession. A jumper by Baggett on the Cowgirls' next trip down the floor gave McNeese the lead again at 63-62.

Both teams would trade baskets on their next possession. With Wiley leading 66-65 with 14 seconds to play, Johnson was fouled; sending her to the line for what would be the game winning free throws.

Wiley had a chance to win the game but turned the ball over with three seconds left. McNeese will take a week off for finals and will host Centenary next Wednesday at 7 p.m.