Dredging brings nearly 1,000 acres to Sabine National Wildlife Refuge

dredge00000000.jpg

Dredged material from the Calcasieu Parish Ship Channel has been making its way to Sabine National Wildlife Refuge for months.



For Biologist Darryl Clark, helping restore wetlands and marsh is a true passion.



"Louisiana has lost more than one million acres of marshlands from 1932 to the year 2000," said Clark.



He said it's projected the state will lose another 700,000 acres by 2050 without restoration.



"We've lost more land in South Louisiana than the size of Delaware," said Clark.



Clark said dredging nearly 1,000 acres from the ship channel also means more protection when it comes to hurricanes.



With Louisiana losing around 10,000 acres a year, he said he's pleased to help lower that statistic.



"So, therefore, this project would make up for about a tenth of the loss," said Clark.



Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.





