7 On your Side: Avoiding holiday scams

1. Check BBB Business Reviews –

All year long, and especially during the holidays, some websites will advertise deals that are too good to be true. Before paying for that deal online, always check out a company's BBB Business review at

bbb.org

and verify the company's physical address and contact information.

2. Exercise Caution with Craigslist –

When buying from free bulletin board sites, always do your transactions in person, and bring a friend with you if you don't feel comfortable meeting with the advertiser alone. Most importantly, do not wire money to the seller. Having physical meetings where goods are exchanged will give you a better chance of avoiding a scam. Additionally, check out seller ratings or read reviews if you're buying from EBay. A good rule of thumb for any online shopping? If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Keep Your Wallet Safe –

Make sure you stay aware of your surroundings during the mad rush of holiday shopping. If you're not paying attention, thieves can easily swipe your wallet or glance over your shoulder for PIN and card numbers. Make a conscious effort to cover a keypad when entering in a PIN number, always put your cards in a secure place and keep your wallet guarded.

4. Research Charities –

Scammers will often take advantage of one's goodwill, especially during the holidays. Before donating, check to see if your chosen charity meets BBB Wise Giving Alliance's

20 Standards for Charity Accountability

. Avoid charities that ask for immediate donations or appear unprepared to carry out their cause.

5. Be Careful with Your Email –

Exercise safe email practices by only clicking on links or attachments that you know are from secure sources. Messages that claim to have links with packaging information are common, so keep track of your spending habits online and check for anything that doesn't match up (email addresses, typos, grammatical mistakes, etc.). For an extra layer of protection, keep your anti virus software on your computer current.

