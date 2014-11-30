Leesville man dead, wife hospitalized following motorcycle crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man dead, wife hospitalized following motorcycle crash with deer

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is dead and his wife seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer on a Vernon Parish highway Saturday night, state police said.

State Troopers responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Walnut Hill Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Once on the scene it was discovered, a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Gordon L. Bolton of Leesville, struck a deer that entered the westbound lane from the median. Both Bolton and his passenger, 57-year-old Monika Bolton were ejected, authorities said.

The husband was transported to Byrd Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wife received serious injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Both were wearing helmets and routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

State Police want to remind motorcyclists to wear a proper US D.O.T helmet when operating their motorcycle on Louisiana roadways.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.


