Bishop Leonard Olivier laid to rest

Good Afternoon,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.

Friends and family paid their respects to Bishop Leonard Olivier, who passed away at the age of 91. We're there as they remember the Lake Charles native for his service and dedication. KPLC's Erika Ferrando takes a look back on his life.

Plus, the holiday shopping continues as shoppers hit up local favorites for "Small Business Saturday." KPLC's Monica Grimaldo was out there with the best of them as they picked up some pretty good deals. She'll have a live report.

Also, a different kind of holiday shopping event is raising money and awareness for victims of incarcerated parents. KPLC's Erica Bivens explains how local support groups are doing what they can to help the families in need.

And whether you were out and about shopping or just spending some time outdoors - it was not a bad day for it. Meteorologist Zack Fradella tells us how long the sun will stick around and if we can expect it to get cooler.

We'll see you tonight for 7 News at Six. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.